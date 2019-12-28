Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.
NYSE CDAY opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,357.00 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.