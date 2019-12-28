Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,357.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.