Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.85.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.