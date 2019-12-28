Citigroup Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $110.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Eaton has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

