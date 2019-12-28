Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CZWI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 11,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,948. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

