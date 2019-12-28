Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,148,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.