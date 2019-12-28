CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 881,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after buying an additional 552,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 539,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 332,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

