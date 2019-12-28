Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

