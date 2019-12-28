Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

