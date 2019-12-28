Coinchase Token Price Hits $0.0001 (CCH)

Coinchase Token (CURRENCY:CCH) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Coinchase Token has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinchase Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC and Cashierest. Coinchase Token has a market cap of $82,420.00 and $167.00 worth of Coinchase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031382 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003876 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000639 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinchase Token Profile

CCH is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. Coinchase Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,527,406 tokens. Coinchase Token’s official Twitter account is @coinchase_com . The official website for Coinchase Token is coinchase.com/cch . The official message board for Coinchase Token is medium.com/@coinchaseofficial

Coinchase Token Token Trading

Coinchase Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinchase Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinchase Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinchase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

