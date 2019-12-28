Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$991.42 million.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total value of C$532,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,558,643. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.50, for a total value of C$227,859.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,137 shares of company stock worth $3,852,357.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

