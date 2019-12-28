Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLNC)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 441,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Dividend History for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit