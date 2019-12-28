Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. 441,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

