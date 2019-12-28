Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.13. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 83,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,795. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $867.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit