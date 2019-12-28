Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.13. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 83,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,795. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $867.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.