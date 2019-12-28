Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 910,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

