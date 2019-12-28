Contrasting The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Bimini Capital Managment (NYSE:BMNM)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The GEO Group alerts:

This table compares The GEO Group and Bimini Capital Managment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.33 billion 0.88 $145.09 million $2.47 6.81 Bimini Capital Managment $12.24 million 1.16 -$26.78 million N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The GEO Group and Bimini Capital Managment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.59% 17.23% 4.10% Bimini Capital Managment -240.89% -83.19% -9.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Bimini Capital Managment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.