Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. 873,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. Copart has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $203,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

