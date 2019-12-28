Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $856.63 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $856.63 million and $117.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

