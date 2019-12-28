CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 28th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.55.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $598.59. 120,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,380. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.07 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,234.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,893.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

