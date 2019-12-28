Covesting (COV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $572.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $572.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

