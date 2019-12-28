CPChain 1-Day Volume Tops $200,362.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market cap of $1.60 million and $200,362.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00577994 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000199 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

