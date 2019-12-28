Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,570 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,287.63.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
