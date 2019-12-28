Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,570 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,229 ($42.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,287.63.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

