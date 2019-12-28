Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$5.70. 2,568,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,383. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.77.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.