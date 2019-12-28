CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Cap of $114,657.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $114,657.00 and $51.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,895,142 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.