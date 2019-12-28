Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

CROX stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

