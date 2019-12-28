Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:CRON traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.97. 606,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$7.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.95.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

