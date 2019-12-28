CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 355,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,516. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.63. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

