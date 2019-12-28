DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,389.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.01 or 0.05912648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.