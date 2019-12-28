Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $383,789.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $383,789.00 and approximately $20,082.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

