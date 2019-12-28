Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.49.

Delek US stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

