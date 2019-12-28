Denarius Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $708,365.00 and approximately $915.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,890,597 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

