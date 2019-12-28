Deutsche Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.40 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.13.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit