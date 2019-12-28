Deutsche Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.40 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.76 ($11.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.