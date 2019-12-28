Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

ETR:DBAN opened at €38.25 ($44.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.67. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12-month low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 12-month high of €40.95 ($47.62).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

