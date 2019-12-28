DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $590,503.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

