DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 1,767,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHT by 581.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

