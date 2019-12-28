DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 1,767,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHT. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
