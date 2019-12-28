Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.