Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

