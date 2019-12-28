DigitalBits Price Up 9.7% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $101,831.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00571863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.