DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,739.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $1,739.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00623803 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001734 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

