Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of $388.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$7.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

