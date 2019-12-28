Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of $388.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$7.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
