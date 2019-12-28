Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

