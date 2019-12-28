DMarket (DMT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $767,230.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

