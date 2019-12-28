Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

