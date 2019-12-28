eBoost Price Up 88.3% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. eBoost has a market cap of $275,583.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 88.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00581093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009804 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 637.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

