Elite (1337) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Elite has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Elite has a total market capitalization of $386,250.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005077 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008446 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053023 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,352,147,187 coins and its circulating supply is 26,549,794,072 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.