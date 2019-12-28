Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,480,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,751,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,983,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 816,573 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,791,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$13.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 510,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,598. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

