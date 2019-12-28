Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

