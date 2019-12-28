EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,124.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $129,124.00 and $197.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

