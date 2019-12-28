Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.63). Endologix reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endologix by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELGX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 263,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Endologix has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

