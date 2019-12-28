Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the November 28th total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 102,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

EFOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

