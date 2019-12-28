EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.94. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

