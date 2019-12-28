ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $84,863.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ePlus by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

